Heavy Sankranti traffic chokes Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway

Hyderabad: As Andhra Pradesh natives in Hyderabad leave for their hometowns for the Sankranti holidays, national highways leading to the neighbouring state witnessed chock-a-block traffic caused by thousands of vehicles exiting the city limits from January 10.

On Saturday morning, January 11, the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Hyderabad-Vijayawada Expressway (NH 65) reportedly experienced bumper-to-bumper traffic.

At the Panthangi Toll Plaza in Chotuppal, heavy vehicular movement towards Andhra Pradesh caused the toll operators to keep 6 gates for exit from Hyderabad to Vijayawada side and reduce the inward gates to deal with the Sankranti congestion.

According to local reports, on Friday, as many as 46,000 vehicles crossed the Pantangi toll plaza. The numbers could cross one lakh.

The traffic congestion is likely to worsen this weekend. The police have issued an advisory for commuters to use alternate routes for faster and safer journeys.

Also Read AP natives make beeline at Hyderabad’s KPHB bus stand for Sankranti

Advisories issued in Hyderabad for Sankranti travel

In order to reduce Sankranti congestion, the Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory for heavy vehicles:

ORR Ghatkesar Exit- Bhongir-Valigonda-Ramannapet-Chityala Junction. ORR Bongulur Exit- Nagarjuna Sagar Highway- Ibrahimpatnam-Haliya-Miriyalguda-Kodad.

Motorists travelling from KPHB and Miyapur are advised to use ORR to avoid traffic congestion at LB Nagar and Vanasthalipuram.

Commuters are urged to:

Plan journeys to bypass peak traffic hours.

Ensure their FASTags are operational for smooth passage through toll gates.

Check for traffic updates before departure.

Follow traffic rules and ensure vehicle readiness.

Take breaks for adequate rest during long trips.

As Andhra Pradesh natives in Hyderabad leave for their hometowns for Sankranti holidays, highways leading to the neighbouring state witnessed a choc-a-bloc traffic jam from Friday night, January 10 onwards.



On Saturday morning, the Outer Ring Road, Hyderabad-Vijayawada… pic.twitter.com/2rxm7Uyp2A — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 11, 2025

Rachakonda traffic police have stationed officers at key locations near Hyderabad to assist the commuters.

For further assistance, citizens can contact the traffic control room at 8712662999 or the social media control room at 8712662111.

Make your Makar Sankranti travel hassle-free with DigiYatra!



This festive season, arrive early, stay prepared, and let DigiYatra guide you through a smooth and seamless airport journey. Skip the long queues, enjoy a quicker check-in, and breeze through security with ease. Focus… pic.twitter.com/MrLLB20b4U — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) January 10, 2025

The Hyderabad Airport also issued a travel advisory anticipating an increase in passenger traffic ahead of the Sankranti festival.

Passengers arriving at RGIA are advised to arrive 2 hours before domestic flights and 3 hours before international departures.