Video: AP natives make beeline at Hyderabad’s KPHB bus stand for Sankranti

Hyderabad: Scores of Andhra Pradesh (AP) natives on Friday, January 10 made a beeline at Hyderabad’s KPHB bus stand ahead of Sankranti.

A video of a large crowd gathered at the bus stand in Hyderabad has been shared on social media. People from across Hyderabad flocked to bus stands as they prepared to visit their native places for Sankranti festival.

Apart from bus stands, the Toll plazas on the Vijayawada route are experiencing extremely high traffic density due to the Sankranti festival.

NHAI officials have opened 12 out of 16 toll booths on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route to manage the hundreds of vehicles heading toward AP. Police have deployed additional personnel at the toll plaza in Pantangi, located in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, to prevent traffic jams.

It is estimated that one vehicle crosses the toll booth every four seconds, amounting to 900 vehicles per hour.

Officials have also stationed cranes at various locations and towing vehicles along the highway to promptly address any breakdowns and avoid traffic congestion.

It is to be noted that the Telangana government announced Sankranti holidays from January 11-14.