Hyderabad: T-Hub, Japan External Trade Org announce startup partnership

Hyderabad: City-based startup incubator T–Hub, has entered into a partnership with the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) enabling T-Hub to serve as an access platform for Japanese startups, corporates, and investors seeking to enter and grow in India.

The partnership will also enable Indian startups to pursue structured expansion pathways into Japan, said T-Hub while announcing the partnership with JETRO. “The new collaboration will focus on sectors like Pharma and Medical Equipment; Space and Aerospace; Defence, Mobility, and Smart Infrastructure; Deeptech, AI, and Emerging Technologies; and Manufacturing and Industry 4.0, including technologies such as IoT and cloud computing,” it said.

Students from Tongali Nagoya University and Shizuoka University also recently participated in an immersive learning experience at T-Hub, reflecting both the strength and depth of the ecosystem engagement prior to the partnership. Both sides aim to have curated startup exchange programs, corporate open-innovation engagements, market access enablement, regulatory guidance, ecosystem immersion, and investor connect platforms.

This partnership builds on T-Hub’s long-standing association with Japanese companies, venture capital funds, bilateral organisations, and academia, said a press release on the launch. “Last year, T-Hub partnered with Beyond Next Ventures to scale deep-tech ventures, advance Indo-Japan corporate integration, and establish a sustained cross-border ecosystem presence through its on-campus office at T-Hub,” it added.

Kavikrut, CEO, T-Hub, said: “Our collaboration with JETRO builds on our sustained engagement with global markets, creating a structured platform for founders to access international opportunities, collaborate with industry leaders, and co-develop globally competitive technologies.” Toshihiro Mizutani, Director General, JETRO Bengaluru, also stated that he hopes to enhance JETRO’s presence in Hyderabad, to better positioned to understand Telangana’s innovation potential, and to engage more closely with the ecosystem in Hyderabad.

T-Hub in Hyderabad is a state supported incubator run by the government of Telangana with premier institutions like the International Institute of Information Technology and the Indian School of Business (among others). Since its inception has supported more than 2,000 startups through curated programs, market access, funding opportunities, and world-class infrastructure. JETRO is a Japanese governmental organisation under the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of the country.