Hyderabad: T-hub signs MoU with Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industries

Hyderabad: Business incubator T-hub on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

It is a 1-year agreement which allows Indian and French technology start-ups to strengthen their global reach. IFCCI began its Hyderabad chapter at T-hub. Speaking at the occasion IFCCI president Sumeet Anand said, “IFCCI’s new chapter in Hyderabad is to support growing French investments in Hyderabad given the strong support of the Government of Telangana.”

Telangana minister for IT and industries KT Rama Rao, Principal IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain among others were present during the signing.