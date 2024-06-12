Hyderabad: Tampering with manhole lids could land you in jail

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has installed safety grills on over 25,000 manholes across the city to enhance public safety. In a press statement on Tuesday, the HMWS&SB warned of strict action against individuals who tamper with these grills and lids.

“Opening or removing the lid of a manhole without authorization is an offense under Section 74 of the HMWSSB Act, 1989. Violators will face severe penalties, including fines and potential imprisonment,” the statement emphasized.

To further educate the public, the Water Board has launched an awareness campaign on managing sewage during the monsoon season. The campaign, aimed at resident welfare associations and social media platforms, outlines the dos and don’ts for citizens.

Additionally, Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Safety Protocol Team (SPT) vehicles will be deployed in waterlogged areas. These vehicles are equipped with protective gear, dewatering motors, and airtech machines to address waterlogging issues effectively.

The HMWS&SB’s proactive measures underscore their commitment to ensuring public safety and efficient sewage management during the monsoon season.