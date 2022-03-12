Hyderabad: Tank Bund’s summer stench angers citizens

Published: 12th March 2022

Hyderabad: The NTR Marg and Tank Bund Road have once again become experiences of a nauseating smell rising from the Hussain Sagar.

Citizens of Hyderabad are who are unhappy with the same have complained to the authorities numerous times. The New Indian Express quoted officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) over the issue, who explained that the spread of thick algal bloom that is produced due to the rising temperature and drops in oxygen levels in the lake have led to the stench.

“This is a common phenomenon during summer, especially when the temperature starts rising,” said one of the officials. They also added that machinery will soon be employed in action.

