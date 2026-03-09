Hyderabad teacher shaves student’s head over long hair, parents protest

His mother said her son had grown long hair as part of a religious vow as an offering to Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy

Teacher tonsures student for having long hair in Hyderabad, parents stage protest
Hyderabad: The principal of a private school in Hyderabad has allegedly had a student tonsured for having long hair, leading to a protest by his parents at the institution on Monday, March 9.

Speaking to reporters, Eashwar, Class 9 student of Blackboard The School located at Prem Nagar in Hafeezpet, alleged that the principal of his school forcibly got him tonsured against his will on Saturday.

“I told the principal that I was growing my hair to offer it to Lord Narasimha Swamy, but he just didn’t listen. He held me by my neck and took me to get me tonsured,” Eashwar said.

His mother said her son had long hair as part of a religious vow.

Taking exception to the principal getting her son’s hair removed without her knowledge, she said the school should hand over the removed hair to them, as it was meant to fulfil a religious vow.

The boy’s parents, who protested at the school, got support from the members of certain student organisations. the police reached the school and brokered peace between the anguished parents and the school’s management.

Police said no complaint was received over the incident.

