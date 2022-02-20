Hyderabad techie claims to have more than 2000 ancient coins

Hyderabad: A techie in Hyderabad on Saturday claimed that he has a collection of more than 2000 ancient coins of various kingdoms and dynasty rulers of ancient India.

Techie Giridhar Sripati, while speaking to ANI, said, “Since my childhood, I am fond of collecting coins. I started collecting coins of the ancient era collection after my grandmother gave me a half anna coin and one rupee silver coin of the British India era on my birthday.”

Born and brought up in Machilipatnam, the techie claims that he has an idea about the historical significance of coins belonging to the British and French eras. Notably, the Dutch and Spanish people first came to Machilipatnam which is in the coastal area.

Giridhar is currently working as an IT employee in Hyderabad. Apart from this, he teaches children in various NGOs. “Coin collection is my passion and stress buster for me,” he said.

He claims to have a collection of about 2000 coins belonging to the British era. “I have a collection of coins from British, Dutch, East India, French, Mughal dynastic periods. My ancient collection of coins are from 200 BC to till date, I have more than 2000 coins.”

Ravi Diwakar, a neighbour of Giridhar, says that he is an old friend of his and has known him for seven years. “When I met him, I didn’t know he has such a great collection. He presented these coins in many exhibitions and got a very good response and our society. He is very passionate about ancient coins.”