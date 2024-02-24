Hyderabad techie dies by suicide after woman rejects his love proposal

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old software employee died by suicide by hanging in his hostel room on Saturday, February 24, after he was purportedly distraught by the woman’s rejection of his proposal for love.

The deceased, Naga Chandra Prakash, was a native of Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh. He was working for a software industry in Adibatla in Ranga Reddy district and resided in a men’s hostel in the neighbourhood, as per reports.

Police said that Chandra Prakash was allegedly devastated for the last few days after a woman turned down his proposal. On Saturday morning, he is suspected to have ended his life by hanging with a bedsheet from the ceiling fan of his hostel room, police said.

When his friends found him hanging in the morning, they immediately alerted the police. The remains of the deceased were taken to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

The Adibatla police have initiated an investigation into the matter, and further details are underway.