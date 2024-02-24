Telangana CID files FIR against Telegram channel selling kidneys

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) registered an FIR over a complaint of a kidney-selling racket, active on the social media platform Telegram.

The case has been booked based on the complaint of a city-based social activist, against a private Telegram group called ‘Kidney Sell’ for violating sections of the Human Organs Transplantation-1994 Act. However, CID investigations are still being conducted to verify the authenticity of the kidney sale racket on Telegram.

This is not the first time kidneys have been sold through the digital medium. On February 17, the Telangana CID uncovered a kidney-selling racket with UPI as one of the payment options.

The case came to light when an NGO filed a complaint alleging a violation of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act. However, investigations revealed that kidneys were being advertised through the social media platform and no selling was taking place, the Times of India reported.

Several similar kidney rackets have come to light in the jurisdiction of Hyderabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates by the CID.

The Telangana police identified criminal gangs that were involved in the illegal trade of kidneys to Sri Lanka for transplantation. The CID had filed a charge sheet last year in a kidney racket case that had surfaced in 2016, and their investigation has led to this breakthrough.