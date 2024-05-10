Hyderabad: Techie dies of suicide after argument with live-in partner

Hyderabad: A software engineer died by suicide at Rajendranagar allegedly upset over an argument with his live-in partner, on Thursday.

Imroz Patel, 29, a software employee from Tandur, was staying in a rented house with the woman at Upparpally in Rajendranagar.

According to the police, the couple had frequent arguments over trivial matters between them.

An argument took place between the couple and Imroz Patel is suspected to have died by hanging in the house.

Investigation revealed that Imroz suspected that he was being avoided by his partner and was upset over it. Case is being investigated. Imroz’s family alleged that he died due to harassment from the woman and demanded action against her.