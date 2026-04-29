Hyderabad techie duped of Rs 2.5 lakh in sextortion scam

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old software engineer was duped of Rs 2.51 lakh in a sextortion scam in Hyderabad after fraudsters recorded his nude videos.

The victim is a resident of Kokapet, who met a woman on a dating app. The engineer approached the Malkajgiri Cybercrime unit and filed a complaint stating that on April 18, he received a request from the woman identifying herself as Siksha.

The conversation quickly shifted to WhatsApp and the woman reportedly appeared nude on a video call and pressured the complainant to do the same. The victim’s nude video was recorded without his consent.

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The complainant alleged that he was forced to open a telegram link which compromised all his contacts. The fraudsters then threatened to circulate the video among his contacts and initially extorted Rs 65,000 from him.

Despite this payment, the fraudsters continued to blackmail him and forced him to take out loans from various apps and circulated the videos to some of his contact. The victim paid Rs 2.51 lakh in several transactions on April 26.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of extortion under section 308 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) and the IT Act.