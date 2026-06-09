Hyderabad techie etches name in Guinness World Records

Goyal is among 777 participants who were recognised for their keyboard performance

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th June 2026 11:37 am IST
Goya Veparla (Right) receives the Guinness certificate.
Goya Veparla (Right) receives the Guinness certificate.

Hyderabad: Goyal Vipparla, a Hyderabad-based engineer has etched his name in the Guinness Book of World Records after participating in the world’s largest electronic keyboard ensemble organised by the Hallel Music School.

Goyal is currently working as chief operations officer at Firstrate Infotech. He was part of the group as Hallel Music School celebrated the achievement at the ‘Guinness Achievers Meet’ held recently in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Over 2,000 participants

The event was organised on February 2, 2026 with more than 2,000 musicians from 22 countries participating. They continuously performed for one hour. Goyal is among 777 participants who were recognised for their keyboard performance and earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Subhan Bakery

Hallel Music School is an institute based in Andhra Pradesh. It focuses on community music training and offers free training for people from underprivileged backgrounds. Augustine Dandingi, founder of Hallel Music School, personally felicitated Goyal and other achievers, presenting them with Guinness World Record participation certificates.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th June 2026 11:37 am IST

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