Hyderabad: Teen alleges sexual abuse by uncle; mother also booked

The girl was living alone with her mother in Hyderabad while the rest of her family were back at their native place.

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Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl has lodged a complaint with the Uppal Police alleging sexual harassment by her uncle. The victim’s mother and cousin have also been booked for allegedly abetting the crime.

The girl was living alone with her mother in Hyderabad while the rest of her family were back at their native place.

According to local reports, the accused had been harassing the victim for the past eight months. She even got pregnant and had a miscarriage in July, after which she was admitted to the hospital for eight days, the victim has alleged.

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The incident came to light after the victim visited her family at her native place a while back and narrated the assault to her sister. A complaint was then lodged by her family.

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case has been registered. Further investigation is underway.

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