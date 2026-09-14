Hyderabad: Eight arrested for raping Class 10 girl for 3 days

Hyderabad: Eight accused have been arrested for alleged sexual assaults on a Class 10 girl over three days in the Alwal police limits under the Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana, reports said on Monday, September 14.

In all, nine persons were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), but one is still absconding.

Trouble began for the girl when she left home on September 9 after an argument with her family. When she was at the Bollarum Railway Station, some people allegedly approached her and intoxicated her before sexually assaulting her.

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She escaped, returned home, and narrated her ordeal to her family. Based on their complaint, the police registered a case.

Meanwhile, a name surfacing in connection with the case is that of Jerry Varun, a student who was friends with the survivor. In her complaint, the survivor has reportedly alleged that Varun intoxicated her before assaulting her. She has also stated that Varun’s friend forced her to consume alcohol, cigarettes, and drugs and then sexually assaulted her.

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There is another mention of harassment at the hands of another person the survivor had met on Instagram.

Siasat.com made several attempts to contact the Alwal police, but they did not take our calls.