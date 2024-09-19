Hyderabad: Teen dies after falling under vehicle during Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl died in the early hours of Monday, September 18, in Himayathnagar during a Ganesh immersion procession when she came under the wheels of the vehicle she was travelling with her family and other devotees.

According to the reports, the family and devotees had departed from Nimboli Adda near Kacheguda on Sunday night for the immersion. Around 3 am on Monday, as they approached Himayathnagar crossroads, the girl’s father, a 55-year-old employee of a private firm, got down from the vehicle. As he was attempting to reboard the moving vehicle, he lost his balance. In a bid to help him, the girl jumped down but ended up coming under the wheels of the vehicle.

Despite the alarm raised by others, the driver continued moving, running over the girl. She suffered severe injuries and succumbed while undergoing treatment later on Monday.

A case has been registered against the driver and further investigation is ongoing.