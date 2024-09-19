Hyderabad: Teen dies after falling under vehicle during Ganesh immersion

The victim suffered severe injuries and succumbed while undergoing treatment later on Monday

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 19th September 2024 2:45 pm IST
Hyderabad Teen dies after falling under vehicle during Ganesh immersion
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl died in the early hours of Monday, September 18, in Himayathnagar during a Ganesh immersion procession when she came under the wheels of the vehicle she was travelling with her family and other devotees.

According to the reports, the family and devotees had departed from Nimboli Adda near Kacheguda on Sunday night for the immersion. Around 3 am on Monday, as they approached Himayathnagar crossroads, the girl’s father, a 55-year-old employee of a private firm, got down from the vehicle. As he was attempting to reboard the moving vehicle, he lost his balance. In a bid to help him, the girl jumped down but ended up coming under the wheels of the vehicle.

Also Read
Telangana: Ganesh pandal set on fire in Siddipet; 2 arrested

Despite the alarm raised by others, the driver continued moving, running over the girl. She suffered severe injuries and succumbed while undergoing treatment later on Monday.

A case has been registered against the driver and further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 19th September 2024 2:45 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button