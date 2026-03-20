Hyderabad teen dies by suicide over harassment, boyfriend held

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was arrested by Chilkalguda police on Friday, March 20, for allegedly abetting his girlfriend’s suicide through constant harassment.

The accused has been identified as P Jagadeesh, resident of Ram Nagar, Musheerabad. According to the police, he had been in a relationship with the deceased, G Janimma, 19, for the past few months, but had started suspecting her character, leading to frequent quarrels between them.

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Jagadeesh subjected Janimma to continuous mental harassment, abuse, and humiliation and also threatened to disclose their relationship to her family, causing her severe emotional distress, police said.

On March 17, at around 8:00 am, Jagadeesh visited the deceased’s house and had a heated argument. After he left, Janimma sent a photo of a chunni tied to the ceiling fan to Shyam, a friend of the accused.

Upon receiving the image, Shyam immediately informed the accused and others about the situation, but it was too late to act, as Janimma had already hanged herself.

A case has been registered under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has been sent to judicial remand.