Hyderabad: Teen dies hours after eating biryani from restaurant

Hyderabad: A teenager reportedly died hours after eating biryani from a restaurant located in Lakdikapul. His father and sister who were also not feeling well were shifted to a hospital.

Although the incident took place a week ago, it came to the limelight last night.

Speaking to Siasat.com about the case, the SHO of Saifabad police station, Sattaiah, said that a sample of the biryani was sent to ascertain the cause of the death.

A case of suspicious death was booked, however, based on the report of the sample, further action will be taken, he said.

Giving the details of the case, he said that the family, which resides in Khairtabad, stopped at a restaurant in Lakdikapul and purchased biryani while returning from Surypet. After reaching home, the family of four – a man, his wife, son, and daughter – had their dinner and went to bed.

The next morning when nobody woke up till afternoon, their neighbour knocked at the door. After the knock, the woman woke up. Soon, her husband and daughter too woke up.

However, her son did not respond. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. As the man and his daughter were also not feeling well, they were shifted to a hospital in Ameerpet.

The family members alleged that they ate only biryani bought from the restaurant before going to sleep that night. They also alleged that food poisoning is the cause of death.