Hyderabad teen kicked by horse during Muharram procession passes away

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old teenager succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, July 21, after a horse kicked him in the stomach during the Muharram procession.

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Ibrahim, a resident of Ghazimillat colony. He was pursuing his intermediate second-year course at a private college.

On Thursday evening, he attended the Alam procession at Engine Bowli, Falaknuma, with friends. During the event, a horse participating in the procession kicked him in the stomach. Ibrahim fell to the ground and was initially taken to the hospital after reporting severe stomach pain.

Doctors advised Ibrahim’s family to transfer him to a more equipped hospital for better treatment, but they chose to take him home instead. Two days later, Ibrahim experienced severe stomach pain again, prompting the family to take him to Osmania Hospital. There, doctors discovered that his liver was severely damaged.

Despite their efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Upon receiving information, the police registered a case, and further investigation is ongoing.