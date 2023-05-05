Hyderabad: Teen tries to make Instagram reels on rail track; dies

A teenager who was purportedly making a video for Instagram reels along the railway tracks in Sanathnagar was killed when he was struck by a moving train on Friday.

The victim has been identified by police as Mohd. Sarfaraz, a Madrasa student from Sriram Nagar in Rahmat Nagar.

The event occurred when Sarfaraz, who was apparently engaged on social media, walked to the railway track line with two other pals to make Instagram reels.

Sarfaraz got close to the track and attempted to shoot a video with a speeding MMTS train, according to the Government Railway Police in Hyderabad.

The GRP police filed a case and shifted the body to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.