Hyderabad: Teenage sisters die by suicide after being scolded over studies

Their family had migrated to Hyderabad from Andhra Pradesh a month ago.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 21st June 2025 9:45 pm IST
Teenage sisters Vinila and Akhila were found hanging in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Two teenage sisters died by hanging on Saturday, June 21, in Balapur, after their parents reportedly scolded them and asked them to focus on their studies and avoid distractions.

Vinila, 17 and Akhila, 16, hailed from Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. Their family had migrated to Hyderabad a month ago.

According to police, Vinila recently eloped with someone but was brought back by her parents. Being a minor, Vinilla’s parents reprimanded her and made it clear she could not marry outside their caste.

Soon after the incident, Vinila and Akhila started disobeying their parents, often retorting with stubborn replies.

Although the parents did not suspect any irregular behaviour, they were shocked to see their girls hanging by the window rods of their house on Saturday.

The Balapur police have registered a case of suspicious death. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.uspicious death and sent their bodies for post-mortem.

