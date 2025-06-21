Video: 10-yr-old boy dies after coming under school bus near Hyderabad

In a tragic incident, a ten-year-old boy died after being run over by a school bus while riding his bicycle on Friday, June 20. The incident occurred under the Jagathgiri Gutta police station limits located in the Medchal−Malkajgiri, near Hyderabad.
A chilling incident was captured on CCTV showing Jashit Chauhan riding his bicycle in the Shirdi Hills neighbourhood. He accidentally falls and comes under the wheel of the school bus.
The child was rushed to the hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead.
Police have registered a case against the bus driver. No arrests have been made yet.
Earlier in February, a four-year-old girl was crushed to death under a bus at Hanuman Hills in Hayathnagar.
The accident occurred when a bus driver reversed his vehicle without taking notice of the girl who was getting off a minivan.