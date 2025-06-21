Video: 10-yr-old boy dies after coming under school bus near Hyderabad

In a tragic incident, a ten-year-old boy died after being run over by a school bus while riding his bicycle on Friday, June 20. The incident occurred under the Jagathgiri Gutta police station limits located in the Medchal−Malkajgiri, near Hyderabad.

A chilling incident was captured on CCTV showing Jashit Chauhan riding his bicycle in the Shirdi Hills neighbourhood. He accidentally falls and comes under the wheel of the school bus.

In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy, died under Jagathgiri Gutta police station limits located in the Medchal−Malkajgiri disctrict after coming under a bus while he was riding his bicycle on Friday, June 20. pic.twitter.com/Bcq2vtJbA1 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 21, 2025

The child was rushed to the hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead.

Police have registered a case against the bus driver. No arrests have been made yet.

Earlier in February, a four-year-old girl was crushed to death under a bus at Hanuman Hills in Hayathnagar.

The accident occurred when a bus driver reversed his vehicle without taking notice of the girl who was getting off a minivan.