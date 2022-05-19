Hyderabad: Teenager attacked for stalking girl, two arrested

Hyderabad: In a gory incident under Banjara Hills police station limits, two intermediate students on Wednesday attacked a teenage boy for allegedly stalking a girl.

The incident occurred when the accused identified as Rohan and Sanjay, picked up Durga Prasad, the alleged stalker from Film Nagar, and took him to a secluded place near the Musi river. The two boys then attacked Prasad with a knife.

The accused also clicked pictures of the victim, who suffered grievous injuries. Passers-by informed the police and shifted Prasad to a nearby hospital. Banjara Hills police said, a case of an attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and for kidnapping under section 361.

Following the incident, Rohan and Sanjay have been sent to remand. The police further said that Durga Prasad and the girl are residents of Film Nagar. Prasad was harassing the girl for the past few days and irritated by this, the girl informed her friend Rohan, who then attacked the boy.

After attacking the victim, the two boys warned him to stay away from the girl and fled the crime scene. Prasad was treated at the hospital and discharged.