Hyderabad: Teenager killed in an accident at Gaganpahad

Hyderabad: A teenager from Talabkatta who went out on a long drive along with his friends died after the car overturned at Gaganpahad, Shamshabad on Saturday morning.

The deceased person Mohd Abdullah, 16 years, a student and resident of Tallabkatta Amannagar and his friends Zaid, 17 years, and Farhad Alidah, 16, and Sohaib, 17, were going from Tallabkatta to Shamshabad.

“Zaid drove the car in a rash and negligent manner and when they reached Gaganpahad McDonald’s opposite BE Company, suddenly the driver put a sudden break. Unfortunately, the car went out of control and hit the divider and overturned. Abdullah was in the front seat sitting beside the driver got severe blood injuries and was taken to a private hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead,” said

A case is registered against Zaid for driving the vehicles in a rash and negligent manner resulting in the accident and death of Abdullah. The investigation is going on.