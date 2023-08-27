Hyderabad: Teenager murdered at Mailardevpally

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 27th August 2023 12:38 pm IST
Hyderabad: A teenager was murdered by unidentified persons at Laxmiguda, Mailardevpally on Sunday early hours.

A Bihar native named Sunil Paswan aged 17, along with his family lives in Mailardevpally. They came to Hyderabad three months ago from Bihar and he worked at a factory.

On Saturday evening, he had gone out to collect wages from his factory and did not return home.

After searching for Sunil, the family members lodged a complaint at Mailardevpally police on Sunday morning. Subsequently, locals of the Laxmiguda colony found the body of Paswan at an isolated place and informed the police.

The police suspect that known persons might have strangulated the victim to death. A case was registered and the body was shifted to the mortuary.

