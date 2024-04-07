Hyderabad: Telangana AAP joins nationwide fast against Kejriwal’s arrest

Hyderabad: Telangana Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have joined in observing the nationwide fast at Dharna Chowk, Tank Bund, against Delhi Chief Minister and party convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s incarceration.

“We are protesting at Dharna Chowk as part of the nationwide protests against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Parties that are part of the INDIA bloc alliance—CPI, CPI(M), RSP, Congress, TJS, and Liberation Party—took part in the fast,” a local AAP leader said.

Aam Aadmi Party Telangana joins Nationwide Mass Fast from Hyderabad against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest | LIVE https://t.co/zoqgRCaLuc — AAP TELANGANA (@AAPTELANGANA) April 7, 2024

The development comes after top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to call a collective fast to protest against the minister’s arrest on Sunday, April 7.

The AAP’s Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai appealed to people to join the fast to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest. He alleged that Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a case linked to the Delhi excise policy-linked scam case was part of the BJP’s conspiracy to finish the AAP.

Meanwhile, similar protests have been held in other states as well as by Indians abroad, including at the Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles, Harvard Square in Boston, outside the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC, in the New York Times Square, and London, Toronto, and Melbourne, among others.

Arvind Kejriwal is in judicial custody till April 15.