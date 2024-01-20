Hyderabad: Telangana CID busts fake Passport gang, 12 arrested

Hyderabad: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) Telangana has busted a gang involved in preparing fake documentation for passport and visa processes to assist foreign nationals and criminals.

Police found out that 92 fake Indian passports were made by the gang and used for international travel by Sri Lankan citizens.

Based on a tip-off that foreign nationals were obtaining passports with fake documents like residential proof, study certificates, and Aadhaar cards — CID officers conducted raids at different locations in Hyderabad, Jagtial, Korutla, Nizamabad and Karimnagar and apprehended 12 accused, including Abdus Sattar Osman Al Jahwari (50) from Hyderabad.

Police seized 108 Passports, 15 mobile phones, five laptops, a CPU, three printers, 11 pen drives, a Scanner, a monitor, and passport application-related documents.

Hyderabad registered a case in Cr.No. 1/2024, U/s 420, 465, 468, 471, 120B IPC, Sec.3(a), 12(1)(b), 12(1)(A)(b) of Indian Passport Act 1967., Sec.3(1), 3(2)(a)(c) r/w 14, 14(b) and 14B of The Foreigners act-1946 and also Foreigners (Amendment) act.2004 Suo-moto on 18-01-2024 and took up an investigation, police said in a press release.