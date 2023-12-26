Hyderabad: Telangana CM meets Foxconn delegation

Hyderabad: The newly elected chief minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy met a Foxxcon delegation led by, Wee Lee, a representative of Foxconn’s Han Hi Precision Industries at the Telangana Secretariat on Tuesday, December 26.

Revanth Reddy said that the newly formed government has the responsibility to protect the aspirations of the people. “We are adopting a friendly approach to all communities. Therefore full support and cooperation will also be provided to industrialists.”

The Congress government assured the Foxconn delegation that along with providing necessary permits for the development and establishment of industries, infrastructure will also be provided, across Hyderabad and the state. He informed that all necessary measures will be taken to keep the state as the leader in the country industrially.

Also Read Foundation for Foxconn’s manufacturing unit laid near Hyderabad

Foxconn invested in the state during the reign of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government and the IT ministry led by KT Rama Rao.

Foxconn began works for a new electronics manufacturing facility at Kongar Kalaan near Hyderabad in May this year, after it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the KCR-led Telangana government in March. In its first phase, with an investment of over USD 500 million, it aimed to create 25,000 direct jobs in the next two years of the estimated one lakh opportunities.

CM Revanth assured Foxconn delegates that necessary support will be provided for the operation of the Kongara Kalan manufacturing centre and all further projects undertaken by the Foxconn Group.

Apart from Telangana, Foxconn operates units in AP (Sri CT), Tamil Nadu (Sri Perambudur), Telangana (Kongara Kalan) and Karnataka (Near Bangalore).

Over the last nine years, the Telangana government has emerged as one of the most dynamic and forward-looking States and has cemented its position as the most preferred investment destination for high-tech manufacturing in India.

The proposed investment from Foxconn Interconnect Technology further validates the Government of Telangana’s efforts towards building a conducive ecosystem and enabling infrastructure for supporting the global electronics manufacturing industry, added the statement.