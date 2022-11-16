Hyderabad: Telangana govt to develop 104 link roads for ULBs

Hyderabad: The State government, in view of upgrading the city’s infrastructure, has proposed to develop 104 link roads at a cost of Rs 2,410 crore under Missing Links Projects (Phase-III) on Tuesday.



Urban Local Bodies (ULB) which include Bandlaguda Jagir, Ghatkesar, Kothur, Dammaiguda, Nagaram, Badangapet, Shamshabad, Ibrahimpatnam, Manikonda, and Jawaharnagar will receive new roadways under the project.



The work for the development of these link roads will be grounded in the coming days to improve mobility, ease traffic, and enhance the growth of commercial establishments, said Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) in a press release.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), under its limits will develop a total of 72 roads surrounding 10 Urban Local Bodies, measuring 95.47 km at a cost of Rs 1,160 crore.

An additional 32 roads measuring 103.45 km will be laid with an estimated cost of Rs 1,250 crore.

Urban development minister, KT Rama Rao identified 135 link roads with a total length of 126.20 kilometers.

Proposal to develop 194 link roads on the cards @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/KwivCS7DfW — BhuvanagiriNaveen_TRS (@NKB_TRS) November 16, 2022

The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) initially took up the development of 37 link roads at a cost of Rs 572.17 crore and completed the development of 21 roads by incurring an expenditure of Rs 273.61 crore.

Construction work for the remaining 16 roads is underway which cost around Rs 298.56 crore, said a press release.