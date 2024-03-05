Hyderabad: Telugu director withdraws anticipatory bail plea in drugs case

Hyderabad: Film director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, also known as Krish, has decided to retract his anticipatory bail plea in connection with charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985 filed after a major drug bust by cops at the Radisson Blu hotel in Gachibowli on February 25.

Krish’s counsel approached Justice G Radha Rani of the Telangana High Court to request the withdrawal of the petition.

An FIR dated February 25, was lodged at the Gachibowli police station under various sections of the NDPS Act following a police operation at Room No. 1200 and 1204 of the Radisson Blu Hotel in Gachibowli.

The operation was based on credible information about drug usage, leading to the seizure of three empty plastic covers and a white paper roll allegedly containing traces of cocaine.

Recently, Krish appeared before the Madhapur police to provide his statement regarding this incident.

Earlier, Krish had tested negative for narcotic content in a urine test.

But the police said they are still waiting for the results of other tests to determine any potential cocaine consumption by the Tollywood director.

In this major drug bust, the Cyberabad police had nabbed three people including the son of a BJP leader for possessing and consumption of Cocaine following a raid at Radisson Blue hotel in Gachibowli in the last week of February.

The police nabbed G Vivekanand, director of the Manjeera group of companies. His father Yoganand had contested on a BJP ticket from Serilingampally.

Others named Syed Abbas Ali Jeffery, Nirbhay, Kedhar, and 6 more have been named as accused in the case.

The police said that 3 plastic covers of Cocaine (each of one gram before consumption) along with white colored paper used for drug usage and 3 cell phones were seized.