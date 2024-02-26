Hyderabad: BJP leader’s kin, others held in drug bust at Radisson hotel

The police nabbed G Vivekananda, whose father Yoganandam contested on a BJP ticket from Serilingampally in recent elections, and two other people.

Updated: 26th February 2024 1:56 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a major drug bust the Cyberabad police nabbed three people including the son of a BJP leader for possessing and consumption of Cocaine following a raid at Radisson Blue hotel in Gachibowli.

The police nabbed G Vivekanand, director of the Manjeera group of companies. His father Yoganandam had contested on a BJP ticket from Serilingampally.

Yoganandam is also the relative of former chief minister K Rosaiah.

Others named Syed Abbas Ali Jeffery, Nirbhay, Kedhar, and 6 more have been named as accused in the case.

The police said that 3 plastic covers of Cocaine (each of one gram before consumption) along with white colored paper used for drug usage and 3 cell phones were seized.

The police conducted the operation following a tip-off regarding a rave party at the hotel. During searches, the police recovered the drugs.

Subsequently, the cops visited the house of Gajjala Vivekanand at Jubilee Hills and brought him to police station. On interrogation, he disclosed that he organized a party for his friends in his hotel room with Cocaine at the Radisson Blue Hotel.

He was sent for medical examinations wherein he tested positive for the drug, the police informed.

DCP Madhapur, G Vineeth said that police initiated action against some people and an investigation is on to find out more details about others involved and the source of drugs.

Sources said some more people were detained for questioning in the case based on information provided by Vivekanand.

The police are also probing links of the three accused with film personalities.

