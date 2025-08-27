Hyderabad: Tension erupts after land grabbers destroy graves at Balapur graveyard

Hyderabad: Tension broke out at Balapur on Tuesday evening after some land grabbers damaged graves at a centuries-old graveyard at Balapur in the city suburbs.

The graveyard is spread over 101 acres of land as per the Wakf Gazette. Due to encroachment, it had shrunk drastically.

The land grabbers had used JCBs to level the ground and in the process, graves were demolished. On information, the Balapur police reached the spot and stopped the work. However, by the time the locals took notice of the work and informed the police and Wakf board, the damage was already done.

Wakf Board Chairman, Azmathullah Hussaini said a survey was done at the spot recently after some people claimed ownership of a land parcel.

“A precast boundary will be erected at the disputed site immediately. After the survey, the wakf property will be protected and action initiated against the people who have already encroached on the graveyard land and constructed houses,” said Azmathullah Hussaini.

AIMIM party MLC, Mirza Rahmath Baig visited the spot and demanded the police initiate action against the land grabbers for trying to encroach on the graveyard which is listed as a wakf property.

“I have asked the police to immediately take action against the persons who are responsible. The wakf property will be protected at any cost,” said Mirza Rahmath Baig.

In view of the tension, the police were deployed in large numbers at the place.