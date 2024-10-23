Hyderabad: Tension erupts at Tank Bund as mob demolish wall around Ambedkar statue

Hyderabad: Tension escalated at Tank Bund on Tuesday night after Dalit organizations demolished the newly constructed parapet wall surrounding the iconic Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue.

The wall, which was built as part of the government’s junction beautification project, had already sparked significant controversy and protests from various groups who saw it as an attempt to restrict public access and curtail the use of the site for peaceful demonstrations.

The demolition has intensified the ongoing debate over the wall’s purpose. While the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had defended the construction as part of efforts to honor Dr. Ambedkar and enhance the area with a replica of the Parliament building, Dalit groups see it as a violation of their right to access a key democratic space.

The Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund has long been a symbolic gathering point for marginalized communities, especially those advocating for Dalit rights. Leaders and activists from Dalit organizations have repeatedly voiced their opposition to the wall, arguing that it obstructed a historically significant space that has been used for protests, public discourse, and freedom of expression.

On Tuesday night, tensions reached a breaking point when several Dalit groups took matters into their own hands, dismantling the parapet wall. They justified their actions by stating that the wall was an affront to the democratic spirit of the site and a deliberate attempt by the government to silence protests and restrict the use of public space.

The GHMC, in its earlier statement, noted that the project was meant to pay tribute to Ambedkar’s immense contributions to the Indian Constitution and parliamentary democracy. However, the recent developments have led to heightened tensions, with further protests expected.

Authorities have been monitoring the situation closely, and security in the area has been increased to prevent further unrest. The incident has once again brought the spotlight on the delicate balance between development projects and the preservation of public spaces for protest and free expression.