Hyderabad: Tension at Puranapul as authorities remove encroachments

Police interacting with locals at Puranapul.

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Puranapul Bridge on Saturday when the GHMC, Traffic, and law & order police tried to remove the encroachments.

In the afternoon the police and GHMC arrived with JCBs and asked the hawkers to remove their belongings and move out.

The hawkers resisted the move of the police and argued they were doing business on the Puranapul Bridge for decades and have hawkers’ identity cards issued by the GHMC and the QQSU&DA.

The officials could clear only a few encroachments on the bridge and had to back off the following the protest.

The GHMC is planning to take up the beautification of the Puranapul Bridge on a large scale

