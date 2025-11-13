Hyderabad: Tensions in Chanchalguda jail as inmates clash

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in the Chanchalguda jail on Wednesday, November 12 as inmates clashed in side the premises.

According to the The Telangana prisons department, two inmates were identified as Mohammed Jabri and Mohammed Dastagir. They are habitual offenders and rowdy sheeters. The incident occurred near the prion hospital after an argument ensued between Jabri and Dastagir.

During the altercation, Dastagir reportedly twisted Jabri’s arm, after which the latter broke the glass pane of the meeting room and deliberately cut his hand. He was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment, where his condition was declared out of danger, a jail official said.

Both prisoners are reportedly involved in property offences, murders, extortion, and other crimes, and are currently facing trial.

Prison authorities said that an internal inquiry will be conducted, and the guilty will be punished in accordance with jail norms.