Hyderabad: TFCC probes Jani Master’s recruitment of minor dancer

Hyderabad: The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) has initiated an investigation into the recruitment of a minor dancer by choreographer Jani Master, who is accused of alleged sexual assault.

The Committee Against Sexual Harassment is investigating the matter. Jani was booked on September 15 after a 21-year-old woman choreographer accused him of sexually harassing her for five years, beginning when she was 16.

The committee has asked the film federation not to allow Jani to perform any duties in the Telugu Film and TV Dancers and Dance Directors Association (TFTDDA), where he serves as president. The committee has also ensured that no one from Jani’s team or family will approach the complainant during the probe.

On September 15, a zero FIR was registered against the choreographer whose actual name is Shaik Jani Basha. The Raidurgam police booked him for alleged rape, criminal intimidation, and causing hurt to a person.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by a 21-year-old choreographer woman who had previously worked with Shaik Jani Basha, since 2017. According to the complaint, the accused choreographer has been sexually assaulting the victim since 2019, including forcefully coercing the victim into sex and threatening her not to tell anyone while she was travelling for work with the accused and her parents away from her.

The complaint accuses Jani Master of multiple instances of sexual assault, public harassment, coercion to marry and convert, career threats, property damage, and criminal intimidation. The accused choreographer’s wife was also named in the complaint, accusing her of attacking the victim.