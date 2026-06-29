Hyderabad: TG RERA penalises two developers for ad violations

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TG RERA) has imposed penalties on two developers – SLN Infra Projects and Fortune Infra Developers Pvt Ltd – for separate violations of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

In the first case, TG RERA fined SLN Infra Projects Rs 10.77 lakh for advertising and marketing its SLN Sundaram Palm Villas project at Bongloor without obtaining mandatory registration. The proceedings were initiated following a complaint that the project was being actively promoted despite being unregistered.

The developer had argued that the project comprised nine villas intended for family use and was therefore exempt from registration requirements. TG RERA, however, found brochures and online advertisements indicating the project had around 40 villas with common amenities and was being marketed to the general public.

The authority directed the developer to register the project within 10 days and ordered a halt to all sales and marketing activity in the interim.

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Buyer fined too in second case

In the second case, TG RERA imposed a fine of Rs 7.59 lakh on Fortune Infra Developers after a newspaper advertisement for its registered Fortune Butterfly City project failed to carry the mandatory TG RERA registration number and other statutory details. The advertisement had been placed by a plot purchaser who claimed ignorance of the legal requirement.

The authority ruled that the responsibility for ensuring advertisement compliance rested with the promoter, regardless of who had actually placed the ad. It separately fined the purchaser Rs 94,980 for acting as a real estate agent without obtaining registration under the Act.

TG RERA directed Fortune Infra to issue written instructions to all its buyers, warning them against publishing advertisements without the mandatory registration details, and cautioned that future violations would attract stricter penalties.