TG RERA orders luxury villa project to provide promised amenities

Hyderabad: Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) on Wednesday, June 3, directed the developers of the Balaji Elegancia villa project in Kompally to provide all promised amenities within the stipulated deadlines after a site inspection found that, despite multiple villa units being occupied, crucial civic amenities and common recreation systems remained incomplete.

It passed these orders over a complaint received by representatives of Balaji Elegancia Villa Owners Mutually Aided Co-Operative Maintenance Society Limited, who had purchased villas at the Kompally project based on premium amenities promised in the project’s marketing brochures and agreements of sale.

These commitments included a fully functional clubhouse, sewage and water treatment plants, 100 per cent power backup, and extensive security installations.

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After receiving the complaint, TG RERA commissioned a physical site inspection by the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI), which found that the promised amenities had been severely delayed past the project’s original statutory completion deadline of September 1, 2024.

Overruling the developer’s objections regarding the project’s pending extension status and the resident association’s legal standing, TG RERA said that when more than two-thirds of project units are occupied, the developer carries a non-negotiable obligation to deliver all promised amenities and structural infrastructure.

It directed the developer to complete all pending common amenities strictly within the self-imposed timelines previously committed before the ESCI panel. For those timelines that have already lapsed, the builder has been given a window of 60 days to execute and complete the works.

Any failure to adhere to these issued schedules will automatically trigger strict penal prosecution against the promoter, TG RERA warned.