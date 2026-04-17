Telangana RERA launches public grievance, guidance cell

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) has launched a Public Grievance and Guidance Cell to enhance stakeholder engagement and strengthen grievance redressal mechanisms across the state.

The initiative, launched on Thursday, April 16, was set up through the Administrative Staff College of India, Hyderabad, and follows national deliberations and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs guidance on improving grievance handling systems.

“The PGGC has been launched to strengthen grievance redressal and improve stakeholders’ engagement in the real estate sector across the state,” said Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TG-RERA), Chairman N Satyanarayana in an official press release on Thursday.

The Cell will guide stakeholders on rights, responsibilities, and assist grievance redressal while improving awareness and compliance under RERA, he said.

The Real Estate Regulation and Development Act, 2016, ensures transparency, accountability, efficiency, and safeguards homebuyers, though grievances persist on delays, communication gaps, and non-implementation issues, said Satyanarayana.

The PGGC serves as a citizen-centric platform providing reliable information, reducing disputes, assisting with complaint filing, and supporting policy formulation through feedback on emerging issues.

It focuses on homebuyers by simplifying provisions, enabling project verification, guiding due diligence, and ensuring awareness of rights, including timely possession, refunds, and compensation provisions.

The Cell supports promoters, landowners, and agents with compliance clarity, registration procedures, and disclosures, and promotes professionalism while assisting institutions in coordination and verification processes, said the Chairman.

The PGGC is managed by a structured team including a leader, desk officers, a communications specialist, and assistants, ensuring efficient operations, outreach, and stakeholder facilitation across Telangana, he added.