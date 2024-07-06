Hyderabad: TGDA members booked for thrashing doctor

Hyderabad: The Sultan Bazaar police booked a case against Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGDA) members for attacking another doctor at the Directorate of Medical Education, Koti office.

A doctor, Shekar, went to the DME office in Koti to meet Director Vani, when the TGDA members Pallam Parveen, B. Ramesh, Vinod Rathod, and others argued with him over some doctor related issues.

Shekar alleged that he was beaten up by the doctors and staged a protest at the DME premises.

The doctor later went to the Sultan Bazar police station and lodged a complaint with the police. A case is registered.