Hyderabad: TGDA members booked for thrashing doctor

The doctor was thrashed following an altercation with the TGDA members.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 6th July 2024 12:32 pm IST
TGDA members booked for thrashing doctor
(Representative Image)

Hyderabad: The Sultan Bazaar police booked a case against Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGDA) members for attacking another doctor at the Directorate of Medical Education, Koti office.

A doctor, Shekar, went to the DME office in Koti to meet Director Vani, when the TGDA members Pallam Parveen, B. Ramesh, Vinod Rathod, and others argued with him over some doctor related issues.

Shekar alleged that he was beaten up by the doctors and staged a protest at the DME premises.

MS Education Academy

The doctor later went to the Sultan Bazar police station and lodged a complaint with the police. A case is registered.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 6th July 2024 12:32 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button