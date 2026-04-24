Hyderabad: TGIIC earns Rs 768 cr from Osmannagar land auction

Two prime plots spanning 15.81 acres at Osmannagar in Hyderabad draw strong bids, helping TGIIC clock Rs 768.36 crore in a high-value land auction.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th April 2026 10:45 am IST
TGIIC fetches Rs 177 crore by auctioning 7.67 acres of government land in Raidurgam, Hyderabad.
Representative image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation recorded a strong response to its land auction held in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 23, fetching a total of Rs 768.36 crore from the sale of prime land parcels at Osmannagar in Tellapur.

According to a report by Eenadu, two plots with a combined extent of 15.81 acres were auctioned in two sessions, drawing aggressive bidding from leading real estate firms.

Plot details

Plot No. 1, measuring 10.09 acres, was acquired by Rajapushpa Properties for Rs 517 crore, translating to a record Rs 51.25 crore per acre. The price was significantly higher than the base value of Rs 39 crore per acre, marking an increase of around 30 per cent.

Subhan Bakery

Meanwhile, Plot No. 6, spread across 5.72 acres, was bagged by Brigade Enterprises at Rs 44 crore per acre, taking its total value to approximately Rs 251.36 crore.

Overall, the auction averaged about Rs 48.6 crore per acre.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th April 2026 10:45 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button