Hyderabad plots auction sees record bids, prices hit Rs 1.76 lakh per sq yard

The bidding process was conducted at the KPHB Community Hall and saw participation from about 50 bidders.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th February 2026 8:05 am IST
Prime open plots in Hyderabad to go for auction.
Plots (Representational photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana Housing Board on Monday, February 23, auctioned plots located in multiple parts of Hyderabad.

During the bidding, prices reached as high as Rs 1.76 lakh per square yard in Gachibowli and Rs 1.64 lakh per square yard in Kukatpally. The total revenue generated from the auction stood at Rs 34.27 crore.

50 bidders participated in the auction of plots in Hyderabad

The Board had issued a notification on February 9 for the sale of 14 land parcels across locations, including Bowrampet, Balaji Nagar, and Chintal, through a public auction.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The bidding process was conducted at the KPHB Community Hall and saw participation from about 50 bidders.

A 263-square-yard plot in Gachibowli, which had an upset price of Rs 50,000 per square yard, was sold for Rs 1.76 lakh per square yard. Similarly, a 266-square-yard plot in Kukatpally’s Balaji Nagar fetched Rs 1.64 lakh per square yard.

Land parcels in Chintal area

During the auction, open plots in the Chintal area, Hyderabad, were sold at Rs 84,000 and Rs 74,000 per square yard.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Another parcel in Gachibowli was sold for Rs 1 lakh per square yard.

Meanwhile, a large plot measuring 2,600 square yards in Bowrampet was auctioned for Rs 61,000 per square yard, according to Housing Board Vice-Chairman V P Gautam.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th February 2026 8:05 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button