Hyderabad plots auction sees record bids, prices hit Rs 1.76 lakh per sq yard

Hyderabad: Telangana Housing Board on Monday, February 23, auctioned plots located in multiple parts of Hyderabad.

During the bidding, prices reached as high as Rs 1.76 lakh per square yard in Gachibowli and Rs 1.64 lakh per square yard in Kukatpally. The total revenue generated from the auction stood at Rs 34.27 crore.

50 bidders participated in the auction of plots in Hyderabad

The Board had issued a notification on February 9 for the sale of 14 land parcels across locations, including Bowrampet, Balaji Nagar, and Chintal, through a public auction.

The bidding process was conducted at the KPHB Community Hall and saw participation from about 50 bidders.

A 263-square-yard plot in Gachibowli, which had an upset price of Rs 50,000 per square yard, was sold for Rs 1.76 lakh per square yard. Similarly, a 266-square-yard plot in Kukatpally’s Balaji Nagar fetched Rs 1.64 lakh per square yard.

Land parcels in Chintal area

During the auction, open plots in the Chintal area, Hyderabad, were sold at Rs 84,000 and Rs 74,000 per square yard.

Another parcel in Gachibowli was sold for Rs 1 lakh per square yard.

Meanwhile, a large plot measuring 2,600 square yards in Bowrampet was auctioned for Rs 61,000 per square yard, according to Housing Board Vice-Chairman V P Gautam.