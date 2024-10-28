TGSP battalion constables out, AR constables in at CM Revanth’s residence

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s security wing has replaced battalion constables from Telangana Special Police (TGSP) with police personnel from the Armed Reserve (AR) to guard his residence in Jubilee Hills.

This comes at a time when battalion constables and their family members have been protesting against the state government, demanding the implementation of “One State, One Police” in the state. Around 39 constables from various battalions of TGSP have been suspended and 10 were dismissed since October 21, when the first protest was held on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day.

There were 22 battalion constables who were stationed at Revanth Reddy’s residence earlier, who will now be replaced by AR constables.

The decision was taken to ensure that no untoward incident happens with regard to the chief minister’s security in the wake of protests which have been continuing despite DGP Dr Jitendra announcing that leaves will be granted as per the previous policies.