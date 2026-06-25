Hyderabad: TGSPDCL reviews power readiness for Moharram processions

Devotees participating in processions were advised to ensure that long flags, metal objects or other materials do not come into contact with overhead power lines.

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Officials review power readiness for Moharram processions at historic monument in Hyderabad.
TGSPDCL Chief reviews power readiness for Moharram processions in Hyderabad's Old City

Hyderabad: With Moharram processions scheduled to be taken out on Friday, June 26, Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Jitesh V Patil conducted a surprise inspection in Hyderabad’s Old City on Thursday to review arrangements for uninterrupted electricity supply.

The CMD walked from Gulzar House to Charminar and inspected power lines, transformers, feeders, junction boxes and other electrical installations along the procession route. He directed officials to strictly follow safety standards and ensure that the power network remains secure and reliable throughout the observances.

He instructed officials to take all preventive measures to avoid power disruptions and keep maintenance teams, vehicles and essential materials ready to deal with any emergency. He also stressed the need for round-the-clock vigilance in view of the large gatherings expected during the processions.

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Special emphasis was laid on the safety of electric poles, conductors and junction boxes, while officials were asked to ensure adequate backup arrangements wherever required. The CMD also directed power department personnel to coordinate closely with the police, revenue authorities, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other departments to facilitate the smooth conduct of Moharram-related events.

Issuing an advisory to the public, the electricity department urged people to avoid congregating near electric poles, transformers and power lines. Devotees participating in processions were advised to ensure that long flags, metal objects or other materials do not come into contact with overhead power lines. Citizens were also requested to immediately inform the department if any snapped or fallen power line is noticed.

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