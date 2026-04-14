Hyderabad: TGSRTC ordered to pay Rs 34.8L to slain techie’s family

The tribunal ordered that the compensation be equally divided between techie’s husband and parents.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th April 2026 12:18 pm IST
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Hyderabad: The Motor Vehicle Accident claims Tribunal of the Hyderabad City Civil Court has ordered the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) to pay Rs 34.8 lakh in compensation to family of a software engineer who was mowed down by a state owned bus.

In his petition, M Muralikrishna, who is the victim’s husband claimed that the accident was caused due the driver’s negligence. The accident occurred at Banjara Hills in 2017, where the victim identified as 25 -year-old Sirisha died after being hit by the bus.

Details of the accident

According to reports, Sirisha had taken an RTC bus to reach Road Number 12 in Banjara Hills. After alighting the bus, she was runover by it while trying to cross the road. Following the accident, the Banjara Hills police booked the driver for causing death due to negligence.

Subhan Bakery

The tribunal decided the compensation amount considering the victim’s age at the time of the accident and her future prospects. The court also calculated loss of dependency and other factors before fixing the total amount.

The tribunal ordered that the compensation be equally divided between Murlikrishna and Sirisha’s parents even though the man remarried.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th April 2026 12:18 pm IST

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