Hyderabad: Thalassemia national conference on October 7

Hyderabad: With an objective to combat the blood disorder, the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) Hyderabad will be organizing its 2nd National Conference on October 7, Saturday.

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that causes your body to have less haemoglobin than normal. Hemoglobin enables red blood cells to carry oxygen. Thalassemia can cause anaemia, leaving you fatigued.

Themed ‘Aware, Share, Care, and Cure for Thalassemia’, the conference will feature experts, patients, caregivers, and doctors dedicated to combat Thalassemia.

The event will further have two distinguished international speakers including a Professor from the University of Greece, Dr Dimitrios Farmakis and a BMT Specialist from Italy, Dr Lawrence Faulkner.

“The conference will also feature diverse sessions by industry experts, including informative panel discussions which will include topics like advancements in medical research and treatment to patient care and support systems,” stated a press release.