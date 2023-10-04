Hyderabad: Thalassemia national conference on October 7

The conference will feature experts, patients, caregivers, and doctors dedicated to combat Thalassemia.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 4th October 2023 11:01 am IST
Hyderabad: National conference on Thalassemia on October 7
Hemoglobin cells

Hyderabad: With an objective to combat the blood disorder, the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) Hyderabad will be organizing its 2nd National Conference on October 7, Saturday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that causes your body to have less haemoglobin than normal. Hemoglobin enables red blood cells to carry oxygen. Thalassemia can cause anaemia, leaving you fatigued.

Also Read
Hyderabad: ICC World Cup match uncovers Uppal Stadium’s subpar seating conditions

Themed ‘Aware, Share, Care, and Cure for Thalassemia’, the conference will feature experts, patients, caregivers, and doctors dedicated to combat Thalassemia.

MS Education Academy

The event will further have two distinguished international speakers including a Professor from the University of Greece, Dr Dimitrios Farmakis and a BMT Specialist from Italy, Dr Lawrence Faulkner.

“The conference will also feature diverse sessions by industry experts, including informative panel discussions which will include topics like advancements in medical research and treatment to patient care and support systems,” stated a press release.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 4th October 2023 11:01 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button