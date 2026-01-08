Hyderabad the ‘Biryani Capital’ with 1.7 crore orders on Swiggy in 2025

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has once again emerged as India’s undisputed “Biryani Capital,” recording a whopping 1.75 crore orders on Swiggy in 2025. And if you were wondering which biryani is the city’s favourite, it’s chicken biryani with 1.08 crore – or 61 per cent – orders.

The city’s love for comfort food was also reflected in Swiggy’s data, which showed 39.9 lakh orders for dosa and 34 lakh orders for idli, making the top three most ordered dishes.

With a sweet tooth, the people of Hyderabad also indulged in 3.3 lakh orders for boondi ladoo, followed closely by chocolate cake and gulab jamun. Not holding back on evening snacks either, chicken burgers took the lead with 6.8 lakh orders, closely followed by chicken fry, chicken shawarma, vegetarian pizzas and vegetarian puffs, Swiggy’s 2025 report shows.

Health freaks were not idle on the app either, as Hyderabad ranked third in the country for high-protein orders with 22.13 lakh requests.

Honorable mentions

Even though the city hasn’t had flying cars yet, food delivery apps have enabled people to get a chicken-stuffed garlic bread at their doorstep in three minutes, marking this year’s fastest delivery.

This was thanks to the relentless efforts by Swiggy’s delivery workers, who travelled a total of 1.24 billion kilometres this year. To put their efforts into perspective, a Bengaluru delivery partner made 11,718 deliveries this year, while Poongodi, a partner from Chennai, led the female partners by delivering 8,169 orders.

Party orders were also made easy, as one customer ordered 10 Apollo fish, 11 putta godugula vepudu, 13 kaju kodi roast and 42 plates of biryani at one go, Swiggy said.

While Hyderabadis overall saved Rs 114.8 crore through Swiggy Dineout, one customer took the cake, saving Rs 1,17,905 from a single booking.

Another big spender, a single consumer in Hyderabad spent Rs 47,106 ordering 65 boxes of dry fruit cookies gift pack in August.