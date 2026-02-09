Hyderabad: Bollywood fans are in for a dose of nostalgia as the iconic romantic drama Tere Naam, starring Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla, is set for a theatrical re-release on February 27 in Hyderabad and other major cities across India.

With the renewed trend of classic love stories returning to the big screen, the tragic romance is expected to touch hearts once again and remind audiences why it became a cult favourite over the years.

As Tere Naam fever sweeps the country once more, fans are revisiting the memorable locations associated with the film, many of which are closely linked to Hyderabad. Several key portions of the movie were shot in the city, making it especially significant for local audiences.

One of the most popular songs from the film, “O Jaana,” was filmed at Government City College in Hyderabad, which served as the college backdrop for the characters Radhe and Nirjara. The heritage structure, built in the Indo-Saracenic architectural style by British architect Vincent Esch during the reign of the seventh Nizam, provided a striking visual setting with its massive arches and domes.

Located near Nayapul on the banks of the River Musi, the building’s grand design added elegance to the song’s high-energy choreography.

Interestingly, actress Mahima Chaudhry was a last-minute addition to the song. She had earlier revealed that director Satish Kaushik called her while the crew was already shooting in Hyderabad, and she ended up wearing her own clothes and accessories for the sequence.

In addition, the film’s mental asylum scenes and portions of the title track were shot at Golconda Fort.

Originally released in 2003, Tere Naam enjoyed a modest box office run before growing into a cult classic. Directed by the late Satish Kaushik, the film is remembered for its emotional storyline, soulful music and Salman Khan’s intense portrayal of Radhe, which remains one of the most celebrated performances of his career.

As the film returns to theatres, it also revives cherished memories of Hyderabad, where some of its most iconic scenes were brought to life.