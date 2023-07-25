Hyderabad: Thief breaks into Attapur temple, escapes with hundi money

The theft came to light on Tuesday morning when the temple priest opened the place of worship for the day.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 25th July 2023 1:32 pm IST
Gujarat: Farmer 'seizes' govt office property over pending compensation
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Thieves broke into the Pochamma temple at Rajendranagar and decamped with cash from the hundi (collection box) on Monday night.

BookMyMBBS

The police informed that the unidentified person came into the temple premises and forced open the hundi and took away money from it.

Also Read
Gold worth Rs 45 lakh seized at Hyderabad Airport

The theft came to light on Tuesday morning when the temple priest opened the place of worship for the day.

MS Education Academy

The Attapur police on a complaint came to the spot and conducted an investigation. The visuals of the theft were recorded on closed-circuit cameras. Senior officials visited the spot and an investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 25th July 2023 1:32 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button