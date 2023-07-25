Hyderabad: Thief breaks into Attapur temple, escapes with hundi money

Hyderabad: Thieves broke into the Pochamma temple at Rajendranagar and decamped with cash from the hundi (collection box) on Monday night.

The police informed that the unidentified person came into the temple premises and forced open the hundi and took away money from it.

Also Read Gold worth Rs 45 lakh seized at Hyderabad Airport

The theft came to light on Tuesday morning when the temple priest opened the place of worship for the day.

The Attapur police on a complaint came to the spot and conducted an investigation. The visuals of the theft were recorded on closed-circuit cameras. Senior officials visited the spot and an investigation is underway.