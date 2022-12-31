Hyderabad: This restaurant readies 15000 kgs of Biryani for new year’s eve

Hyderabad: Bawarchi restaurant in Hyderabad, for new year’s eve, has readied 15000 kgs of Biryani to cater to thousands of food lovers who are celebrating the end of another year.

According to food delivery platform Swiggy, last year, Bawarchi clocked a sale of 2 biryanis per minute on the same day. The restaurant is planning to break that record this time.

by the way Bawarchi is prepping 15,000 kgs of biryani this new year’s eve 🥳 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 31, 2022

Chicken Biryani continued to be the most ordered on the food delivery platform Swiggy for the third consecutive year, showing statistics from the company. This pretty much sums up the city’s food culture, which if it has to be summed up in one line is: Biryani is king.

Interestingly, the number one snack item ordered on Swiggy in Hyderabad was everyone’s favourite – Idly. Apart from the usual chicken wings, samosas and veg puff – which are regularly on the most ordered items on Swiggy – the traditional Bun Maska (usually sold in Irani cafes) also found its way up on the most ordered list for snacks.

Another traditional item, Khubani Ka Meetha or Apricot Delight, turned out to be the most favourite dessert for Hyderabadis, while Double Ka Meetha was the most ordered dessert in Telangana, showed stats from Swiggy.

What people of Hyderabad and Telangana love to Eat on Swiggy Food Marketplace